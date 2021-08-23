5 Great Ideas for Making Your Backyard More Sports-Friendly

Part of designing your back garden to meet your needs involves making sure you include spaces that are dedicated to having fun with your friends and family or your favorite hobbies. For many families, this means including ping-pong tables, tennis courts, putting greens, or other areas dedicated to sports.

Depending on what else you would like to have in your backyard, you will also need to ensure that you have enough room for things like a BBQ, an outdoor kitchen, an entertainment area, a vegetable garden, or flower beds.

In some cases, spaces can be used for more than one thing. For example, an artificial grass lawn can be used as an open area for your family to enjoy, but it can also be used as a badminton or volleyball court too. Here are some more great ideas for making your backyard more sports friendly:

1. Install Artificial Grass

If you want to make your backyard more sports-friendly, then one of the best things you can do is to install artificial grass. Artificial grass is not only easy to look after, but it’s also the perfect type of flooring for playing a range of sports on too. However, when choosing your artificial grass, it’s important to choose one that isn’t too thick. If the grass is too long or too thick, you may struggle to easily move around on it.

2. Purchase Some Outdoor Equipment

In order to make any backyard more sport-friendly, you will need to purchase some outdoor sports equipment. Before purchasing any equipment, it’s important to consider whether you would prefer permanent or portable equipment in your garden. For most people, portable equipment is the best option. Not only is it cheaper than permanent equipment, but it can also be stored away when not in use.

One example of a portable piece of outdoor sports equipment is a portable pitching machine. These machines are amazing. They throw curveballs, sliders, and split fingers at speeds of over 70mph. Not only that, but they’re also easy to move and store too. One thing is for certain, if you purchase one of these pieces of equipment for your garden, you’ll love it.

3. Install Fencing

None of us intend to annoy or upset our neighbors when playing outdoor sports in our backyards. While noise is unavoidable when participating in sport, installing a fence help to reduce the amount of noise your neighbors hear. Not only that but installing a fence can also reduce the chances of any sports equipment going into neighboring properties.

4. Consider Changing the Landscape

No matter what type of sports you enjoy playing, you may need to make some changes to your backyard landscaping to meet your needs. If you have large boulders or trees in your garden, it may be an idea to remove them to create some extra space. However, before you do this, it’s important to be aware that by removing these items, your garden may lose aesthetic value.

5. Choose a Safe Flooring Option

Before letting your children play sports outside, it’s important to consider their safety. Evidence suggests that the risk of a slip or fall is increased when playing on unsafe surfaces, and the last thing you want is your child to get injured when playing in your backyard. While accidents cannot be prevented all of the time, you can purchase safer surfaces such as woodchip and rubber mats that are designed for outside use.

Lots of us enjoy spending time outside in our backyards. However, we often struggle to find things to keep us entertained while we’re out there. If you’re a sports lover who wants to keep fit and healthy without having to go to the gym and you’re looking for things to keep you and your family entertained in your backyard, then why not consider making your backyard more sports-friendly.