7 of the Most Effective Anti-Aging Skin Treatments

As a society, we’re obsessed with youth, and who can blame us? Who doesn’t want to look younger and healthier? Who among us doesn’t regret not loving our body more when it was young and strong?

Is there anyone that doesn’t look back, wishing we’d made more of our youth when we had it?

In some ways, the best thing that we can do is embrace aging. Getting older is a privilege and one that comes with advantages of its own.

However, that doesn’t mean that we can’t look a little younger. Effective anti-aging treatments can reduce the signs of old age and help us to feel more confident.

Photorejuvenation

When we’re thinking about anti-aging, or reversing the effects of aging, we often focus our efforts on getting rid of wrinkles and fine lines. But these aren’t the only things that age us.

Age spots, sun damage, discoloration, and other skin tone irregularities are common signs of age, which become more pronounced with every year that passes.

Photorejuvenation is a treatment that pumps intense light into the deep layers of the dermis.

This stimulates the production of collagen and reduces discoloration and the appearance of age spots, leading to smoother, brighter, and more youthful skin.

Laser Resurfacing

Like photorejuvenation, laser resurfacing uses light to stimulate collagen and cell growth.

It’s a very popular procedure that can also boost your immune system and improve lymphatic drainage, which reduces inflammation and promotes better circulation.

Dermal Fillers

There are many benefits to a long lasting dermal filler, which have far more natural-looking results than other treatments. They increase volume, plumping and tightening of the skin.

They can improve your complexion by increasing collagen, and there’s no downtime – although there may sometimes be just a little swelling immediately after the injections.

The problem with some fillers is that, as great as the results are, they don’t last long. Bellafill is the longest lasting filler on the market, with results lasting for over five years, and sometimes up to 15.

This means that you can enjoy the anti-aging benefits of fillers without having to take time out for frequent injections, or other treatments to maximize results.

Botox

Botox injections are a popular anti-aging treatment that has been around for a long time.

Botox injections contain botulinum neurotoxin, which is injected into the skin to temporarily prevent the movement of muscles in the area. This also prevents wrinkles forming, or existing wrinkles from getting worse.

Botox is quick and convenient, but the results don’t last long, and frequent injections are needed for lasting changes.

It also has the negative side effect of reducing the expression and sometimes looking unnatural.

Massage

Facial massage is often overlooked when it comes to reducing the signs of aging, and while it might not be as effective as deep light or chemical treatments, it can be beneficial.

Daily facial massage and facial yoga can boost circulation, stimulate the growth of new cells and collagen, and improve the appearance and color of your skin.

A Good Routine

Another thing that shouldn’t be overlooked is the importance of your skincare routine.

The serums and creams that you buy on the high street are unlikely to have the same effects as more expensive treatments, but that doesn’t mean that a good skincare routine isn’t worthwhile. And the earlier you get into one, the more effective it will be.

Things like taking your makeup off, cleansing, moisturizing, and using both good quality products and clean brushes and sponges can make a difference.

Diet and Exercise

One of the most effective ways to boost circulation is exercise. Going for a daily walk will boost circulation and help to keep your skin rosy and youthful.

Drinking more water will flush out toxins and help to keep your skin clear, and eating a diet high in antioxidants will promote new cell growth and reduce oily spots and dryness.

For most of us, a combination of different techniques will be the most effective. Look after yourself, get lots of sleep, eat well, hydrate and exercise. Then, get a little more help when you need it.